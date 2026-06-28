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Home / Jalandhar / Minor girl lured away on false promise of marriage

Minor girl lured away on false promise of marriage

Woman arrested

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Our Correspondent
Updated At : 10:00 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A 16-year-old girl was allegedly lured away from her home on the false promise of marriage, prompting the Begowal police to register a case.

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According to the complaint, Emvati, a resident of Chaddi Patti near Begowal, has five daughters and two sons. Her youngest daughter is a minor and studies in Class VII at Government Senior Secondary School, Begowal. The girl reportedly left home on June 19 without informing any family member.

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After failing to trace her despite searching among relatives and in nearby areas, the family later came to know that Sunita of Kapil Colony, along with Ravi, allegedly enticed the minor and took her away on the pretext of marriage.

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Acting on the complaint, the Begowal police registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of a minor girl) of the IPC and initiated an investigation. The probe has been entrusted to Assistant Sub-Inspector Pargat Singh.

Police said Sunita has been arrested, while further investigation is underway to trace the minor girl and apprehend the second accused.

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The authorities are continuing efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and take further legal action in accordance with the findings of the investigation.

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