Minor girl lured on pretext of marriage

A criminal case has been registered under Sections 363 and 366A of the Indian Penal Code concerning the alleged abduction and inducement of a minor girl on the false pretext of marriage.

DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar told that according to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Buddheemanpur of Bihar, has accused a man originally from Darbhanga district, currently residing in the same locality, of luring away his minor daughter with assurances of marriage.

The FIR states that the girl was allegedly taken away deceitfully, raising serious concerns of child exploitation and trafficking as defined under the relevant sections of law.

The case has been formally registered by Noormahal police following which a thorough investigation has been initiated in accordance with legal procedures. DSP Brar stated that all aspects of the allegation are being examined sensitively and rigorously, keeping the welfare and safety of the minor at the forefront. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.