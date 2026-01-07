DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Minor girl lured on pretext of marriage

Minor girl lured on pretext of marriage

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nakodar, Updated At : 04:17 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo
Advertisement

A criminal case has been registered under Sections 363 and 366A of the Indian Penal Code concerning the alleged abduction and inducement of a minor girl on the false pretext of marriage.

Advertisement

DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar told that according to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Buddheemanpur of Bihar, has accused a man originally from Darbhanga district, currently residing in the same locality, of luring away his minor daughter with assurances of marriage.

Advertisement

The FIR states that the girl was allegedly taken away deceitfully, raising serious concerns of child exploitation and trafficking as defined under the relevant sections of law.

Advertisement

The case has been formally registered by Noormahal police following which a thorough investigation has been initiated in accordance with legal procedures. DSP Brar stated that all aspects of the allegation are being examined sensitively and rigorously, keeping the welfare and safety of the minor at the forefront. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts