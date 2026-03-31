Minor girl missing in Phagwara

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person after a minor girl went missing under suspicious circumstances in Phagwara, following a complaint by her mother, Noorjahan.

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Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma stated that according to the complainant, her daughter studying in Class XII had left for her school on the morning of March 30.

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However, she did not return home after school hours. Worried about her safety, the mother visited the school to enquire about her whereabouts. The school staff informed her that classes had already ended and all students had left for their homes.

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Subsequently, CCTV cameras installed on the school premises were checked. The footages reportedly showed the girl leaving the school gate around 1:06 pm. Since then, her whereabouts remain unknown.

The complainant stated that despite searching nearby areas and contacting relatives, no information about her daughter could be found. She expressed suspicion that an unknown person may have taken the girl with wrongful intent and kept her in illegal custody.

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Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against an unknown individual and initiated further investigation to trace the missing girl.

Police officials said efforts are underway to locate the girl at the earliest and appropriate action will be taken as the investigation progresses.