Minor girl raped, elderly booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 28

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly person at Balalon village near here. The victim was admitted to the Phagwara Civil Hospital today.

Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said here today that the police had registered a case against the suspect, identified as Harmesh Lal of the same village. He was still at large.

