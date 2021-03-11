Minor goes missing in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 21

A migrant labourer on Sunday lodged a complaint with the police that his 16-year-old daughter went missing.

He said that his daughter, who is a Class X student in a local government school, had left for the school on Saturday, but did not return home till late evening.

“I asked her friends for her whereabouts and got to know that she never reached the school,” said the girl’s father, adding that he was concerned for her safety.

The father now has raised suspicion on one of his acquaintances who might have taken his daughter with him. The police have registered a case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigation.

#Nawanshahr