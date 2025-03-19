DT
Home / Jalandhar / Minor rams speeding car into shop at Kot Sadiq

Minor rams speeding car into shop at Kot Sadiq

Despite the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 being in force and continued police crackdowns on underage driving, parents remain indifferent as minors continue to get behind the wheel. The latest incident that took place today at Kot Sadiq here saw...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:29 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Despite the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 being in force and continued police crackdowns on underage driving, parents remain indifferent as minors continue to get behind the wheel. The latest incident that took place today at Kot Sadiq here saw a teenager, with two other teenagers sitting behind, crash a speeding car into a garment shop before it overturned.

The shop, owned by Ramesh, was empty at the time, preventing what could have been a major tragedy. CCTV footages show the car moving at a high speed before losing control and smashing into the shop.

The teenagers claimed that they were returning after taking the examination when the accident occurred. While no major injuries were reported and all reported to be stable, the incident again highlights the dangers of underage driving and the urgent need for parental accountability.

ASI Satpal Singh of Bhargo Camp police station confirmed the incident, saying that the crash, was caused by a tyre burst.

He said according to witnesses, one minor fled the scene while two others, identified as Harman and Tushar, were found at the spot.

He said an investigation was underway and the owner of the car would be summoned and action be taken against the parents as per legal provisions.

