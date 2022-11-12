Minor rape victim gives birth

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 11

An 11-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was earlier raped in the district, has given birth to a baby boy. She was referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar, after her condition deteriorated during the delivery. She is currently undergoing treatment there, and her condition is said to be stable.

The family of the victim hails from Madhya Pradesh. They currently live in a village falling under the area of the Sadar police station.

The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter had earlier been complaining of stomach ache. So, she took her to a doctor in a nearby village. The doctor referred her to the Civil Hospital, where it was found that her daughter was pregnant.

On the basis of a statement by the family of the girl, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The parents of the girl work as labourers. So, their children are often left home alone. It has been alleged that someone must have raped her in their absence, since the girl is mentally challenged. On the night of November 9, she started experiencing labour pain. She was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where she gave birth to a boy, before being shifted to Government Medical College in Amritsar. SHO Lomesh of the Sadar Police Station said an investigation is underway.