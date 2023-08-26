Minor raped by father's employer

Jalandhar, August 25
Two men hailing from Jabbowal Sudhar village in Kapurthala have been arrested by the Sutlanpur Lodhi police for the rape of a nine-year-old speech and hearing impaired minor on August 23.
The suspects have been identified as Charanjit Singh and Gurlal Singh. They lived in the same house at the village. The minor girl lived with her father, who was employed by the suspects at their house. A case was registered against the duo under Sections 376 of the IPC (Sexual assault) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Both suspects were arrested on Friday.
Lakhwinder Singh, SHO, Sultanpur Lodhi police station, said, “Charanjit and his aide Gurlal raped the child who cannot speak or hear. The duo have been arrested. The victim’s family hails from Bihar and stays at the suspects’ house.”
