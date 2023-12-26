Minor raped in Phagwara village, suspect arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

A six-year-old minor girl was reportedly raped by a man in village Bhabhiana near Phagwara on Sunday night. The rapist was identified as a Bihari migrant, Naseem Mohammad Mian, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar, presently residing at Lord Shiva Welfare Charitable Trust Ashram, Bhabiana.

SHO, Rawalpindi, Usha Rani, while confirming the incident, said Naseem was a colleague of Bhabiana resident Acche Lal (father of the victim girl) and both were neighbours.

Four booked for assaulting youth The Lohian Khas police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth and criminal intimidation. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspects were identified as Akash Deep, Sukhwinder Singh, Sonu and Babu, all residents of Ismailpur village

Rajwinder Singh (20) of the same village told the police that the suspects waylaid him and attacked him with weapons and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects oc

The SHO said the victim girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital late on Sunday night. The condition of the girl was stable, said Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram.

SHO Usha Rani said that on a complaint lodged by Nidhi Devi, the mother of the victim girl, the police have registered a case under Section 376AB, 506 of IPC and POCSO Act against the rape accused who was later arrested by the police, said the SHO.

#Bihar #Phagwara