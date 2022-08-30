Minor raped in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 29
A 12-year-old girl was raped by a person of her own village. The incident that occurred about two weeks ago was reported to the police on Sunday and a case has been registered.
The victim's mother, in her statement to the police, said her daughter had gone to the village market on August 16 when the accused, Joban, lured her and took her to the nearby fields to commit the crime. The victim and her mother reported the matter to the police. A case under Sections 376 and 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.
