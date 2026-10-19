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Home / Jalandhar / Minor used for drug trafficking, two booked in Kapurthala

Minor used for drug trafficking, two booked in Kapurthala

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:28 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have claimed to have uncovered an alleged drug supply network that was using a minor boy to distribute narcotic substances. The operation was conducted at Nawan Pind Bhathe village as part of the district-wide anti-drug campaign, leading to the recovery of suspected narcotic substances and the registration of a case against three accused, according to a report.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, with SP (D) Harinder Singh Gill and DSP Sheetal Singh overseeing the action. A police team led by SHO Lakhbir Singh Gossal conducted a special operation in the village after receiving information about suspected drug-related activities.

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According to the report, police personnel noticed two youths standing near two motorcycles. Noticing the police, the youths allegedly abandoned their motorcycles and fled the spot. They also threw an envelope.

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The suspects were identified as Amarjit Singh of Nawan Pind Bhathe and Gulzar Singh. The police subsequently recovered two motorcycles from the spot and seized the material allegedly discarded by the suspects.

During the operation, the police also questioned a minor boy who was present at the location. According to the report, the boy stated that he was 13-year-old and alleged that he had been involved in supplying drugs. He reportedly told investigators that the accused gave him small amounts of money to carry out deliveries.

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The police reportedly recovered 8 gram of heroin, 168 intoxicating tablets and two motorcycles.

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