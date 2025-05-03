DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Minor youth drowns in river, two rescued

Minor youth drowns in river, two rescued

Sulakhan Singh, 17-year-old youth of village Khuralgarh Sahib, who had died of drowning while bathing in the Swan river near village Bhalan of Nangal of in district Ropar last evening, was cremated at his native village today. Yesterday, three youths...
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 07:59 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Sulakhan Singh, 17-year-old youth of village Khuralgarh Sahib, who had died of drowning while bathing in the Swan river near village Bhalan of Nangal of in district Ropar last evening, was cremated at his native village today.

Yesterday, three youths fell into the river and two were rescued by the people while the third one died. Three minor youths of village Sulakhan Singh, Nishan Singh and Harsh had gone to bathe in the river. Due to water filled in deep pits in the Swan, all three youths started drowning. When the people saw them, they saved two youths.

