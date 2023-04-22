Minorities count has reached 21%: NCM Chairman

Hoshiarpur, April 21
The Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, held a meeting with the district officials of the commission and representatives of minority communities here today. Various issues related to the minorities were discussed in the meeting.
Lalpura said after independence the count of minorities in the country had reached 21 per cent whereas in Pakistan it had reduced from 22 per cent to 4.43 per cent and in Afghanistan it had come down to zero. He said, “Our country is a bouquet of flowers and all communities live together here.”
In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Komal
Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, he instructed the officials to provide quick solutions to the
problems of minorities in the district.
Lalpura said the minorities in India were completely safe. He said, “Taking advantage of the government schemes for the progress of our state, we should pay attention to the education and employment of our communities.” He said religious leaders, educational institutions and social service organisations belonging to the minorities could play an important role in providing benefits of the Centre and State governments’ schemes to the minorities at the grassroots level.
The National Commission for Minorities Chairman said under the Prime Minister’s 15-point programme, to promote the welfare of the minorities, a meeting was held and their problems and demands were discussed. He added that the commission wanted that the benefits of the schemes made for the minorities should reach the grass root level.
