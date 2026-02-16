Mintan Guzar Purian secure 5–1 victory over Becky (Messi)

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Daily Morning Football Club Nawanshahr organised a football match at the grounds of RK Aryan College under the leadership of Chairman Tarsem Lal, with the support of Principal Dr Puneet Aneja.

Providing details, Club President Aje Mehra and Chairman Tarsem Lal, who is also associated with the Mass Media Wing of the Civil Surgeon’s Office, said that the match was played between the teams “Becky (Messi)” and “Mintan Guzar Purian.”

In the first half, the Mintan Guzar Purian team dominated the game. With coordinated passing by players Gurdeep Bhatti, Tarsem Lal, Vikram, Sachin, and Mohit, the ball was passed to Sukhmeet Bajwa, who scored an impressive goal. Continuing their strong performance, Sukhmeet Bajwa went on to score four more goals, giving his team a commanding lead.

In the second half, the Messi team fought back with organized play by Sarabjit Singh, Chhinda Moranwali, Harsh Bhatia, Avtar Singh, and Bhinde. A well-placed pass to Messi resulted in a goal. However, despite repeated attempts, they were unable to score further due to excellent goalkeeping by Sachin and strong defense by Gurdeep Bhatti, Tarsem Lal, and the Mintan Guzar Purian team. The match concluded with Mintan Guzar Purian securing a decisive 5–1 victory.

Speaking after the match, Tarsem Lal stated that the purpose of celebrating Maha Shivratri through such events is to promote universal well-being and peace. Under the ongoing anti-drug awareness campaign, he encouraged players to stay away from drugs and actively participate in sports, while motivating more youth to join sporting activities.

He further added that the club is committed to making every possible effort to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs. The club also thanked the Environment Conservation Society Nawanshahr for planting shade and flowering saplings around the ground. On this occasion, President Aje Mehra invited all players and supporters to contribute and participate in the Maha Shivratri langar (community meal) of kheer and puri being organised at the bus stand.