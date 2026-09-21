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Home / Jalandhar / Miri Piri Khalsa March flagged off with call to shun drugs

Miri Piri Khalsa March flagged off with call to shun drugs

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:12 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and others during the Miri Piri Khalsa March.
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The Miri Piri Khalsa March was flagged off from the historic Gurdwara Shri Sukhchainana Sahib here on Saturday in the presence of Sikh religious leaders, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office-bearers and a large number of devotees.

The march was formally flagged off by Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, along with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other religious and community leaders.

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Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj emphasised the need for youngsters to stay away from drug abuse and urged parents to guide their children towards education and Sikh values.

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He said drug abuse had become a serious social concern, with families facing considerable difficulties and the wider society suffering its consequences. He appealed to parents to connect their children with education and the teachings of the Guru and encourage them to adopt a Sikh way of life.

Among those present on the occasion were Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Teg Singh Dhanaula, SGPC member Davinder Kaur Kalra, SGPC junior vice-president Baldev Singh, former Union minister Som Parkash, Anita Som Parkash, Gurnam Singh Khehra, Gurdial Singh Kalra, MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Gurdwara manager Narinder Singh, Mohan Singh Sai, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ranjit Singh Khurana, Rajinder Singh Chandi, Bahadur Singh Sangatpur, former Market Committee chairman Naresh Bhardwaj, Gurdial Singh Bhullarai, Tajinder Singh Bawa and Gurbaksh Singh Atholi, besides a large number of devotees.

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