Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

Some persons allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at the house of a Punjabi singer in Jalandhar on Monday late night, police said.

According to reports, the incident took place at the house of singer Sahil Shah in Buta Mandi area of Jalandhar.

Shah claimed that he was receiving ‘threat calls’ from the past few days.

The singer told the police that he had gone to Chandigarh on Sunday to attend a programme and after returning back, found bullet marks on the gate of his house.

As per some reports, the singer alleged that some gangsters were pressuring him to work with them.

Police also recovered a bullet shell from the spot and have initiated an investigation in the matter.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi