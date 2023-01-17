Miscreants assault man in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 16

On a complaint lodged by Satpaul Sharma, a resident of Khalwara Gate, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 323, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC against some miscreants on the charge of ransacking his house last night and assault.

SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the victim told the police that the incident took place when he was sitting along with his family outside his house on January 13. His sister-in-law sustained injuries and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police are investigating the case.