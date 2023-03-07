Miscreants damage scribe's car

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Several unidentified persons broke windowpanes of a car belonging to city-based senior journalist Yogesh Suri here late last evening at Arjun Nagar on Ladowali road.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Police officials were trying to identify and nab the culprits.

ACP, Central, Nirmal Singh said the matter was being investigated and the CCTV footage around the house was being scanned. “The accused who carried out the incident will be in police custody soon,” he added.

Giving information about the incident to the police party that reached the spot, Yogesh Suri said at 10 pm on Sunday, he parked the car outside his house. In the morning when he came out of the house, he saw that the windowpanes of his car were lying broken. Following which, he immediately reported the incident to the police.