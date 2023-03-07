Miscreants damage scribe's car

Jalandhar, March 6
Several unidentified persons broke windowpanes of a car belonging to city-based senior journalist Yogesh Suri here late last evening at Arjun Nagar on Ladowali road.
The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Police officials were trying to identify and nab the culprits.
ACP, Central, Nirmal Singh said the matter was being investigated and the CCTV footage around the house was being scanned. “The accused who carried out the incident will be in police custody soon,” he added.
Giving information about the incident to the police party that reached the spot, Yogesh Suri said at 10 pm on Sunday, he parked the car outside his house. In the morning when he came out of the house, he saw that the windowpanes of his car were lying broken. Following which, he immediately reported the incident to the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night