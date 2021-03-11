Miscreants damage vehicles, windows at Gandhi Camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Some miscreants allegedly created a ruckus and damaged two-wheelers parked in the street at Gandhi Camp here late on Tuesday night. The miscreants also damaged windowpanes of the houses in the area.

Residents of the area alleged they pelted stones on their doors and windows, and even attempted to attack a few people with swords and baseball bats. They alleged one of the attackers belonged to the same locality; he was arrested in a theft case and had come out of jail recently.

One of the residents informed the police that when he was returning from work late in the evening, he saw some miscreants fighting with each other. He said all the accused were in an inebriated state. Later, they also attacked a person. They complained that despite repeated attempts, the police didn’t reach on time and they all managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police said they had received a complaint and were checking the CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the miscreants.