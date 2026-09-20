Miscreants fire shots, vandalise home in Kapurthala village over financial dispute; 22-year-old injured

A 22-year-old youth was injured in a firing incident during a dispute over a financial transaction in Hamira village under the Subhanpur police station area of Kapurthala after five persons allegedly forcibly entered his house.

The injured youth has been identified as Bikki Singh, a resident of Hamira. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar.

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The Subhanpur police have booked five people and launched a hunt to trace them.

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In his statement to the police, victim Bikki Singh’s brother, Saab Singh, alleged that around 10.30 pm on September 18, he and his brother were standing outside their house when five people arrived and demanded the return of money they had lent them.

The individuals included Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Surjit Singh, alias Tota, and Vicky, among others.

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According to the statement, Rs 2 lakh had been borrowed from Gurvinder about four months earlier. An argument allegedly broke out between the two parties.

After the brothers stated that the money was not available at the time, it led to a physical altercation.

Saab alleged that during the incident, Lovepreet Singh and Surjit Singh, alias Tota, drew pistols, while Gurvinder, Parvinder and Vicky brandished datars (large, curved knives). Lovepreet allegedly fired a shot at Bikki, hitting him in the abdomen. Subsequently, another shot was fired by Surjit, reportedly hitting the glass of the house’s window/grille.

Saab fled into a room inside the house out of fear.

Meanwhile, the alleged accused entered the house and vandalised the glass and other belongings with sharp tools, while those armed with pistols reportedly fired shots in the air inside the house. When villagers gathered at the scene, the alleged accused fled.

Bikki was initially taken to a hospital in Dayalpur. Following first aid, he was referred to a hospital in Jalandhar. According to the police, Bikki was not in a condition to give a statement and the doctor declared him “unfit for statement”. Subsequently, the statement of his brother, Saab Singh, was recorded.

The Subhanpur police have initiated proceedings against Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Surjit Singh, alias Tota, and Vicky under Sections 109(1), 333, 191(3), 190 and 324(4) of the BNS, as well as Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. Police said the matter was under investigation.