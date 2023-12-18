Miscreants on the prowl in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 17

A Corolla car bearing the registration number PB-36E-8099 and belonging to Tirlochan Singh, a resident of New Patel Nagar, was stolen from outside a crowded eating joint, Neeta Chicken Corner, on the night of December 15. The victim told the police that he went into the shop to purchase some food items but found his car stolen when he came out.

The police were informed immediately after the incident but they registered a case a day after the incident.

In the second incident, a motorcycle bearing the number PB-36H-9253 belonging to Hirek Haldar, a resident of Onkar Nagar, was found stolen from outside a gym in Urban Estate on Saturday. The victim told the police that he went to the gym after parking the vehicle, but found it missing. The police have registered a case.

In a third case that took place in the past 24 hours, two unidentified robbers attacked a bike-borne youth and also snatched his motorbike bearing registration number PB-9Z-8722 and his mobile near Baghana village on Saturday. The victim, Pritam Dass, a resident of Narur village near Phagwara, told the police that he was going on his bike when the accused on the pretext of asking him for a lift up to Bhaghana village, snatched his bike and mobile phone and fled leaving him behind in an injured condition. The police have registered a case.

In the fourth case, three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian near Bhabiana village yesterday. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

The Phagwara police have registered two different cases under Section 188 of IPC against two PG owners, identified as Kuldip Ram and Jai Parshad of Miharru village on the charges of allowing the students to stay in their guest houses without police verification.

#Phagwara