Miscreants open fire at shop

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly endangering lives by opening fire. Jagir Singh, a resident of Rajewal village, told the police that unidentified persons fired shots at the shutters of his shop on the ground floor of his house early on August 23, putting the lives of his family members at risk. Investigating Officer Amandeep Singh said a case was registered against the unidentified accused.

Advertisement

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Advertisement

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two men for allegedly selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said 30 loose intoxicating tablets were recovered from Jatindar Singh of Jandiala village and Mandeep Singh of Pati Barri Jandiala village, under the Jamsher Sadar police station. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Man held for selling liquor

The Shahkot police have arrested a villager for allegedly selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Angrej Singh said 51 bottles of hooch were recovered from Balkar Singh, a resident of Billi Chaharmi village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against him.

Advertisement

Three held for brewing liquor

The police have arrested three villagers for allegedly brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Parwindar Singh said 40 kg of lahan (raw liquor), equipment used for brewing hooch, a gas cylinder and a bhathi were seized from Jagir Singh, Karaj Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Burrewal village. OC

Agent held for duping villager

The Sadar police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Nakodar village resident of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of sending his children abroad. Nakodar DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the accused was identified as Pankaj of Kartar Estate, Phagwara. Krishan Lal of Uggi village told the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he had paid Rs 28 lakh to Pankaj to facilitate his children’s migration abroad. He alleged that neither were his children sent abroad nor was the money returned. The DSP said a case was registered against the accused following an inquiry.

Man drowns in Kali Bein

A villager died after drowning in the Kali Bein rivulet. Nakodar Sadar SHO Palwindar Singh said the deceased was identified as Avtar Singh of Jahangir village. Pritpal Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Avtar Singh was returning home on his scooter when he lost control of the vehicle and fell into the rivulet. He drowned in the incident. The SHO said that, acting under Section 194 of the BNSS, the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.