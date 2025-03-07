DT
PT
Miscreants rob boutique owner in Phagwara

Miscreants rob boutique owner in Phagwara

In a shocking incident in the Hargobind Nagar area of Phagwara, two armed miscreants stormed into Pehnawa Boutique on Wednesday evening, attacked the boutique owner and looted valuables before fleeing the scene. According to the police, the assailants sprayed an...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:47 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
In a shocking incident in the Hargobind Nagar area of Phagwara, two armed miscreants stormed into Pehnawa Boutique on Wednesday evening, attacked the boutique owner and looted valuables before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the assailants sprayed an intoxicated substance on boutique owner Khushi Uppal and her friend Kuldip Kaur, both residents of Hadiabad, while they were having tea. The culprits then snatched a gold kara, a gold chain and cash from the victims. Before leaving, they attacked Khushi Uppal with a weapon, causing injuries.

Upon receiving information, Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti and SHO City Amandeep Nahar rushed to the spot. Cops have obtained CCTV footage from the vicinity and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered under 379B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and police teams are working on identifying and apprehending the suspects.

