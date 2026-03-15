Miss England inspires girls at football club

Grace Richardson, Miss England 2026 and Charlotte Grant, Miss England World, visited Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan, on Saturday. They toured the club campus to witness the facilities and learn more about the 'Girls Play Girls Lead' project, an initiative focused on promoting sports participation, confidence and leadership among girls.

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Along with Dr Rakesh Sachdev, they appreciated and praised the efforts of YFC, Rurka Kalan, in empowering young girls through sports and creating opportunities for them to grow and lead. Their visit served as an inspiration for the girls to pursue their goals with confidence, said Gurmangal Das, CEO, who founded the club 25 years ago.

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