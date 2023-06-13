Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 12

The body of Daman Parmar, (19), who had gone missing from Bhol Bhadmanian village on June 3, was found after eight days from the canal near Power House No.1 of Mukerian Hydel Project.

His brother Nikhil Parmar told the Talwara police that on June 3, Daman insisted on going to the house of his aunt Anita Devi, a resident of Gular Dhar in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh). He reached Talwara by boarding a bus. He switched off his mobile phone as soon as he left the house.

After reaching Talwara, Daman sat near a food stall in the bus stand for about one and a half hours. After that his whereabouts were unknown. On June 11, they received the information that the body of an unidentified person was found in the water of the hydel project. The body of the deceased was pulled out from the canal with the help of personnel of Talwara Police and BBMB Fire Brigade.

The family members of the deceased identified him from the clothes he was wearing. The post-mortem of the body was conducted and handed over to the kin.