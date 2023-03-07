Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

A day after 5 quintals (500 kg) less of wheat grain was found during a random surprise check at a food disbursal depot, an FIR is yet to be registered in the case. The police said no formal complaint had yet been filed by any of the parties for them to file an FIR. Meanwhile, the Food and Civil Supplies Department said it was preparing a formal report on the issue, only after which an FIR could be lodged.

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural on Sunday made a random check at a food depot at Raseela Nagar in Jalandhar and weighed the foodgrain brought in by two trucks on his own weighing scales. As much as 350 quintals of grain up for distribution was being ferried in the trucks. The MLA had alleged improper measurement of the wheat and claimed that 5 quintals less of it than the amount to be distributed. He also alleged each bag had one to half kg less wheat than it should have had. The MLA also made a complaint to the Police Station No.5 and also informed Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Singh Kataruchakk.

Police Station No 5 SHO Parminder Singh said: “We have not received any formal complaint on the issue so far. An FIR will be filed only after a written complaint is made and we have none yet. Once we get it, the case will be lodged.”

Manish Kumar, District Food Supply Officer, Jalandhar, said: “While we are already getting 15 per cent less grain, regarding which we have already written to the government. As far as yesterday’s incident is concerned, we are still in the process of preparing a report on the issue. A formal complaint will only be filed after that. The grain weighing 350 quintals had arrived yesterday and they were disbursed among the beneficiaries today.”