Mission Raftaar: 23 City govt schools to get AI, robotics kits

Students of Classes IX to XII in 23 government schools in Jalandhar are set to get hands on experience in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT), with schools procuring specialised kits to help them learn the technologies through practical projects rather than classroom theory alone.

The initiative is being implemented as a pilot under Mission RAFTAAR (Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness). As part of the project, each selected school is receiving a grant of Rs 50,000 to procure these kits containing 15 components including sensors, microcontrollers, processing units, LEDs, robotics equipment, power supplies and tools used to build prototypes.

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As per officials, these kits will help students to understand how these emerging technologies work and explore their applications in everyday life. During their regular computer classes, students will use the kits to develop projects, identify real world problems and work on possible technological solutions. No separate lectures have been planned for the initiative.

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According to official communication issued on August 3, each school is expected to encourage students to develop at least five AI or IoT based projects with an emphasis on creativity, innovation, problem solving and teamwork. A school nodal officer has also been designated at each of the 23 schools to oversee the activities and guide students as they work on their projects.

Namita Sharma, district nodal officer for Mission RAFTAAR in Jalandhar said, “ These projects are expected to be showcased at a tech fair scheduled for the second week of November. Additionally, a state-level hackathon is also planned for January as part of the pilot, providing students an opportunity to present their ideas and demonstrate their practical understanding of the technologies.

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She further said that one computer faculty member from each selected school are being trained in the use of AI and IoT kits at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Delhi, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Ropar, and the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

The training is intended to familiarise teachers with AI and IoT concepts, prototype development and ways to help students identify problems that can be addressed through technology.

Student boot camps on AI and IoT also form part of the initiative. The programme covers 20 PM SHRI schools and three government senior secondary schools in Jalandhar. At the state-level, 425 government schools including 356 PM SHRI schools and 69 government senior secondary schools have been selected under the Mission RAFTAAR.

NIELIT, Ropar, is also expected to provide technical guidance, digital learning resources and continued mentorship to support the implementation of the programme in schools.