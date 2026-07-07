DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Mission Samarth 4.0 begins in Punjab schools; endline assessment for Classes III-VIII from July 15

Mission Samarth 4.0 begins in Punjab schools; endline assessment for Classes III-VIII from July 15

Ground report

article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:43 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

With schools reopening after the summer vacation on July 1, the Punjab Education Department has launched Mission Samarth 4.0 for students of Classes III to VIII. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has issued fresh guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of the learning improvement programme.

Advertisement

SCERT Director has written to all District Education Officers (DEOs), DIET Principals, Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) and school heads, directing them to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

Advertisement

According to the instructions, teachers have been asked to first check the holiday homework of all students before assessing their learning levels. Students will then be grouped according to their academic needs. Where necessary, schools may conduct fresh assessments to accurately determine each child’s current learning level.

Advertisement

As part of the Mission Samarth 4.0, an endline assessment for students of Classes III to VIII will be conducted from July 15 to July 18 to measure learning outcomes and identify areas requiring further improvement.

Schools have been directed to upload the assessment data on the e-PunjabSchool App between July 15 and July 20. The assessment tools will be shared with schools through the District Education Officers on July 14.

Advertisement

The SCERT has also instructed schools to ensure the effective implementation of Mission Samarth from July 1 to July 14, during which teachers are expected to focus on strengthening students’ foundational learning and preparing them for the endline assessment.

The department has laid special emphasis on ensuring 100 per cent student attendance during this period so that every child gets an opportunity to improve his or her learning level before the assessment.

Mission Samarth is one of the Punjab Government’s flagship academic initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes in elementary classes through regular assessments, targeted teaching and continuous monitoring of students’ progress.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts