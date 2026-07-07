Mission Samarth 4.0 begins in Punjab schools; endline assessment for Classes III-VIII from July 15

With schools reopening after the summer vacation on July 1, the Punjab Education Department has launched Mission Samarth 4.0 for students of Classes III to VIII. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has issued fresh guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of the learning improvement programme.

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SCERT Director has written to all District Education Officers (DEOs), DIET Principals, Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) and school heads, directing them to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

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According to the instructions, teachers have been asked to first check the holiday homework of all students before assessing their learning levels. Students will then be grouped according to their academic needs. Where necessary, schools may conduct fresh assessments to accurately determine each child’s current learning level.

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As part of the Mission Samarth 4.0, an endline assessment for students of Classes III to VIII will be conducted from July 15 to July 18 to measure learning outcomes and identify areas requiring further improvement.

Schools have been directed to upload the assessment data on the e-PunjabSchool App between July 15 and July 20. The assessment tools will be shared with schools through the District Education Officers on July 14.

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The SCERT has also instructed schools to ensure the effective implementation of Mission Samarth from July 1 to July 14, during which teachers are expected to focus on strengthening students’ foundational learning and preparing them for the endline assessment.

The department has laid special emphasis on ensuring 100 per cent student attendance during this period so that every child gets an opportunity to improve his or her learning level before the assessment.

Mission Samarth is one of the Punjab Government’s flagship academic initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes in elementary classes through regular assessments, targeted teaching and continuous monitoring of students’ progress.