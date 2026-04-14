Mission Samarth 4.0: Edu Dept to check learning levels of Classes 3-8

In a bid to assess the real impact of its flagship programme, Mission Samarth 4.0, the Punjab Education Department has ordered an independent verification of baseline learning levels of students in Classes III to VIII, officials said.

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The baseline tests conducted earlier from April 2 to April 9, aimed to evaluate students’ foundational competencies in primary and upper primary classes. However, amid the push for measurable outcomes, authorities have now decided to cross check the results through an internal mechanism.

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As per directions issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training Punjab on April 13, the verification exercise will be carried out between April 16 and April 22 under the supervision of DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) principals.

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Selected schools for the exercise will be allotted to District Resource Coordinators (DRCs) and Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs) with a specific instruction to interchange blocks to ensure transparency and reduce bias in assessment.

In each selected school, 30 students will be picked through random sampling including 10 from each class and retested using standardised tools provided by SCERT. The testing material and record sheets will be shared digitally with officials concerned.

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To streamline the process, the department had also scheduled a mandatory online training session for all DRCs and BRCs on April 13, outlining the methodology and protocols for conducting the verification.

Aman Sabharwal, district education coordinator under Mission Samarth 4.0 said,” This is a part of regular exercise aimed at ensuring the credibility of data generated under the programme which focuses on improving foundational literacy and numeracy among government school students.”

The development assumes significance as the state intensifies efforts to track learning outcomes more rigorously amid concerns over learning gaps in the post pandemic period.