Mithapur, Nikke Ghuman reach quarterfinals of hockey league

Jalandhar, December 25

Round Glass Mithapur defeated Chahal Kalan 5-0 and Nikke Ghuman defeated Dhanovali 5-0 to reserve their seats in the quarterfinals of the second Round Glass Grassroots Hockey League 2023 (U-16 boys).

Four league matches were played on the second day of the ongoing league at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. The teams of Round Glass Kukkar Pind and Butala were tied 2-2 and Sansarpur won three points by defeating Chachrari with a margin of 6-5.

The first match in Pool A saw the best hockey between Butala and Kukkar Pind teams. Butala’s team maintained their dominance till the 40th minute of the match and during this time, Akashdeep Singh scored in the 8th minute and Manjot Singh in the 27th minute to make it 2-0.

In the 41st minute of the game, Jatin of Kukkar Pind, and in the 54th minute of the game, Maninder scored a goal to equalise their team. As the match was tied, both the teams got 1-1 points.

On December 26, matches will be played between Baba Bakala and Sansarpar; Butala and Harchowal; Tehing and Chahal Kalan; and Dhannowali and Roopnagar.

#Hockey