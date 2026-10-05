Mithapur rejoices as daughters strike gold in hockey

“Mummy, match dekhde ho? Balli honi jit gaye, gold lai aaye” (Mother, are you watching the match? Balli and her team have won the gold), former Indian hockey captain and the men team’s most-capped player Manpreet Singh told his mother Manjit Kaur on the phone after India’s women won the Asian Games hockey gold this year.

In Mithapur, the village that has produced several international hockey players, celebrations over the women’s triumph were, in many homes, no less enthusiastic than those for the men’s success.

Advertisement

“Mundeyan naalon sannu kuriyan da zyada chaa aunda” (We are more excited for the girls this year), says Manjit Kaur. “The boys have won medals several times, but it is equally important that the girls win. Sadiyan bachiyan, dhiyan gold medal lai ke ghar aiyan, sadi chhaati chauri ho jaugi” (Our daughters have brought home the gold medal. We are swelling with pride), she adds.

Advertisement

Udita Duhan, Olympian and wife of Indian forward Mandeep Singh, echoed the sentiment. “It’s double celebrations for us. Mandeep completed 300 international caps and Manpreet bhaji became the most-capped Indian hockey player. But I am especially happy about the women’s team winning gold after 44 years. It was a long-cherished dream. Now both the men’s and women’s teams have secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

At the Asian Games, both Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams struck gold, marking a historic first for Indian hockey. The women’s team ended a 44-year wait for the continental title, ensuring direct qualification for the Olympics alongside the men.

Advertisement

For Mithapur, however, the success is more than a sporting milestone. Villagers see it as the culmination of years of effort and as the beginning of a new chapter for women’s hockey.

A significant development is the growing involvement of women in the village’s hockey eco-system. Udita has been coaching local children and introducing them to the finer aspects of international hockey. Her presence on the ground has inspired young players and encouraged broader participation.

The atmosphere during matches reflects the village’s passion for the sport. Residents argue over goals, celebrate every victory and follow the women’s matches with the same intensity as the men’s. Manjit Kaur and Devinderjit Kaur, Mandeep Singh’s mother, followed the women’s campaign as nervously and passionately as they have watched their sons play for India.

The connection between Mithapur’s hockey stars runs deep. Manpreet Singh and Baljit Kaur, affectionately known as “Balli”, have been friends and batchmates for years. Both emerged from the same hockey culture that shaped a generation of players. Villagers recall that the foundation of the current success story was laid around the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning era, when Punjab’s sports administration under then Director, Sports, Pargat Singh provided strong support to the game.

Besides Manpreet and Mandeep, Mithapur has produced players such as Olympian Varun Kumar and promising youngsters Talwinder Singh and Prabhdeep Singh.

Manjit Kaur believes the next step is bringing more girls to the hockey field.

“Girls are still not seen on Mithapur grounds in large numbers, but that has to change. The boys should encourage them and say, ‘Bachiyon, tusi vi maidaan vich aao’ (Girls, you too should come to the field). Manpreet and Mandeep can inspire that change, and I believe they will,” she says.

Box: Coach Speak

Balwinder Singh, an FIH Level-3 coach and Hockey India technical official who has trained Mithapur players for years, said the village’s hockey journey has come full circle.

“Pargat Singh inspired Manpreet, Mandeep and many others. Today, Manpreet and Mandeep inspire a new generation. Manpreet, Mandeep and Baljit are products of the hockey structures developed during that period. Their achievements continue to motivate young players,” he said.

“While men’s hockey has enjoyed success for years, we had been waiting for a breakthrough in women’s hockey. That is why the women’s gold has generated special excitement. At present, 11 players from Mithapur are training in different academies. Considering the size of the village, that is remarkable.”

He credited Udita for her contribution to grassroots development.

“She coaches children both morning and evening. Under Hockey Club president Amrik Powar, plans are being drawn up to encourage greater participation by girls as well. That is why Mithapur is celebrating these twin hockey triumphs with such enthusiasm,” he added.