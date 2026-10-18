Mittal inaugurates projects worth Rs 1.50 crore

Rajya Sabha Member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal on Saturday, inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1.50 crore at two locations in the city through his MPLAD funds under the BJP’s grassroots development plan. The programmes were organised under the BJP’s Seva Sankalp campaign.

A Rs 1-crore project at the Rambagh Management Committee (regd), Rahmanpur, Deep Nagar, Jalandhar Cantonment, was inaugurated and the foundation stone for new construction was also laid. Both renovation and new construction form important components of this project, making it the largest investment among the two initiatives, leaders said.

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Upon completion, the project will provide improved and modern facilities to committee members and residents of the surrounding areas. The laying of the foundation stone marks the formal beginning of the construction phase and a tangible step towards the development of the institution.

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The second project is a Rs 50-lakh initiative for the Model Town Society. The project includes renovation and new construction of the building of Model Town Society (regd), Shivpuri, Model Town, Jalandhar, which was inaugurated.

The upgraded building will provide society members and residents of Model Town with a better space for social activities, enabling the society to serve its members more effectively.

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Office-bearers and members of both institutions, along with local residents, attended the programmes. They welcomed the initiative, described the new facilities as a long-awaited necessity and expressed their gratitude to the MP for his support.

The occasion was attended by BJP Jalandhar Urban District president Ashok Sareen Hicky, BJP Jalandhar Rural District president Jagbir Brar, former MLA Sarabjit Makkar, Punjab BJP secretary Amarjit Amri, BJP leader Amit Taneja, councillors Kanwar Sartaj, Aruna Arora and Balraj Thakur, Ramesh Mittal, Naresh Mittal, Cantt Board Civil Member Puneet Shukla, Cantt BJP Mandal president Ravi Khurana, among other BJP leaders.