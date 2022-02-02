Union Budget 2022-23

Union Budget: Mixed response from industry, education sector

Union Budget: Mixed response from industry, education sector

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

The Union Budget announced on Monday received a mixed reaction from industry, trade bodies and the education sector in the city. While some feel that the Budget is good for agriculture, infrastructure and women development, but industrialists feel the small-scale industries and their growth have been completely ignored. Besides, the common man feels there isn’t much for them except the reduction in prices of cooking gas.

‘A balanced Budget’

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint MD, MBD Group

The overall Budget is positive, besides being a balanced one. It is committed to inclusive growth of the overall economy while focusing on key sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure. “We are happy with the announcement of the extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to March 2023 and increase in guarantee cover to Rs5 lakh cr is also a welcome step that will bring a lot of relief to the battered hospitality sector and pent-up demand post Covid-19.

She further said the announcement regarding National Ropeways Development Programme to be taken up on the PPP mode would not only improve connectivity but would also give an impetus to the travel and tourism sector. Besides, the Budget has given a boost to the railway and infrastructure sector with a plan to develop 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains and expansion of national highway network by 25,000 km by 2022-23 under Gati Shakti plan. This would lead to the new growth trajectory of the economy and will lead to more job opportunities for the youth.

‘Will create more jobs’

Manbir Singh, MD, CT Group

The Budget is quite balanced as it will boost spending on growth-oriented policies. This will create more job opportunities, boost manufacturing and help agri-economy and infrastructure creation. It is a mix of short-term boost and long-term structural emphasis,” he said.

The Budget also includes the decision to promote digital learning citing prolonged closure of schools impacting students’ academic performance. This would help students in coping with the latest teaching techniques.

‘Best for youth, common man’

Ramesh Mittal, Chairman, Lovely Group

Describing the Budget for 2022-23 as the best for the youth, women and common man, Ramesh Mittal said this would ensure the overall development of the country. He lauded the steps being taken to provide employment to millions of youth to strengthen the economy of the country. He said many other announcements by the Finance Minister like promotion of Agri University, organic produce, facility like core banking in post offices, urbanization of more than half of India’s population till 100 years of India’s independence, empowerment of health services and more are welcome.

‘Not farmer-friendly’

Rajwinder Kaur Raju, state chief, Mahila Kisan Union

The Budget is not at all farmer-friendly as no announcement has been made about doubling the income of farmers and the formation of an MSP committee. She said for the procurement of wheat and paddy on the MSP this financial year, the Budget had been reduced by 2 per cent from Rs 2.42 lakh crore to Rs 2.37 lakh crore as compared to last year. “Instead of bringing all the crops under the MSP framework as per the main demand of the farmers’ organizations, the government is not ready to purchase crops on the existing MSP,” she said. She further said the government had reduced the corporate surcharge in the budget to benefit industrialists, but did not give any relief to honest tax payers by reducing the income tax slabs.

‘Disappoints sports fraternity’

Robin Singh, Founder, Team Fightersspeed

The Sports fraternity had high hopes from the Union Budget. But, it is not industry-friendly. Sports is one of the key emerging areas of economic growth — favorable schemes and incentives were needed to fuel sports start-ups ecosystem in India,” he said, adding that the government should consider lowering down the high GST of 18 per cent on purchase of sports equipment, booking of sports venues and sports coaching to 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

‘Nothing for common man’

Narinder Singh Saggu, city industrialist

The Budget has nothing to offer to the common man. He said small-scale industries were expecting some relief, however, the nothing has been announced to cater their demands. He said the small scale industries were of core importance for India in terms of output, employment and exports, but they were facing losses due to high GST rate.

