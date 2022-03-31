Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

The drive to inoculate children in the 12-14 age group is yet to pick up pace as only 33,752 have been administered the dose in the past 15 days. There are nearly 1.07 lakh eligible children falling in this category in Jalandhar.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 year age group started on March 16. They were being administered with Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. The second dose would be administered after 28 days of the first dose.

Talking to The Tribune, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Rakesh Chopra, said there was mixed response from parents towards Corbevax vaccine drive but they were hoping for a better turnout in the coming days.

He said the District Health Department with the help of school heads is making efforts to encourage parents to get their kids jabbed. “We were expecting a better response, but it seems that some parents are still reluctant to get their wards jabbed. We are trying to encourage parents, we have asked the schools to inform parents about it and take their consent. Besides, regular vaccination camps at schools are being conducted for better coverage,” he added.

Another official from the health department said not many children were arriving at the centres to receive the jab. He blamed the lack of awareness among people behind the poor turnout. “Parents are not aware of this vaccination drive. Besides, there’s an issue with the vaccination too as each vial has 20 doses and to avoid wastage, 20 children must be present at a time so that doses can be administered within hours of opening the vial,” he added.

He further said though the vaccination drive is open at centres — CHC, Basti Gujan, and the CHC, Garha — and beneficiaries under this category can directly get themselves registered by visiting the session site or through online service, parents prefer getting their kids jabbed at vaccination camps being conducted in schools. “Therefore, schools must be encouraged to hold awareness camps for parents as well as children,” he added.