MLA asks Amit Shah to account for Centre’s record against drugs

MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jalandhar and the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, saying the Centre must place an account of its last 12 years in office before the people before politicising Punjab’s serious drug problem.

Dhaliwal said the drug problem could not be solved through a politics of defaming Punjab, and called for clear answers from the Central Government on border security, drone-based smuggling, international trafficking networks and action taken by central agencies.

Advertisement

“Punjab’s youth and their families do not want political blame games; they want the supply of drugs to be stopped and the agencies responsible to be held accountable,” Dhaliwal said.

Advertisement

He said Amit Shah, as Union Home Minister, and the Central Government had a key responsibility for border security and matters relating to the international border.

In view of continued cases of drugs and weapons being smuggled across the border through drones, the Central Government must explain what concrete and sustained steps have been taken over the past 12 years to stop the menace, Dhaliwal said.

Advertisement

The Centre must also provide clarity on the effectiveness of the border security system and the role of central agencies, he added.

Dhaliwal questioned the outcome of the Centre’s strategy over the past 12 years if the BJP and the Central Government were holding Punjab responsible for the drug crisis.

He asked how many drones had been intercepted, what action had been taken to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks, and how many major smuggling networks and their key operators had been identified and brought to justice by central agencies.

He also asked why the Central Government was not releasing a public report card on its role and achievements during the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.