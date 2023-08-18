MLA, Congress workers clean statues of Netaji, Babasaheb on I-Day

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 17

A painful situation arose when several Congress activists along with Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal who went to pay floral tributes to the freedom fighters on Independence Day were shocked to see dirt lying around the statues of Dr Ambedkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

MLA Dhaliwal along with Congressmen himself started a cleanliness campaign and washed and cleaned the statues of Dr Ambedkar situated in Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, and in the premises of Freedom Fighters’ Home.

Earlier, the Congressmen paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue in the local Town Hall.

The Phagwara MLA, while talking to the media, said it was sad that though freedom fighters and martyrs are remembered, their statues are not properly maintained, not even when Independence Day is at hand.

Dhaliwal alleged that though the Municipal Corporation officials claim that adequate arrangements have been made to make the city clean, no attention was paid to the statues of Dr Ambedkar and Netaji Bose reflecting the working of the Municipal Corporation.

Dhaliwal warned that he would bring the working of the Municipal Corporation to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala. Despite repeated attempts, the MC Commissioner could not be contacted for her comments.

#Congress #Phagwara