MLA, Congress workers protest after tiff with MC Commissioner

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 12

A piquant situation developed when Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (retd IAS) along with several Congress activists sat on a dharna after an altercation with Municipal Commissioner Nayan Jassal in her office on Friday afternoon. MLA Dhaliwal alleged that the MC Commissioner used abusive language when he went to her office to resolve an ongoing tussle between two residents of Khalwara Gate, Phagwara.

Dhaliwal alleged that the Municipal Commissioner did not even want to listen to the problems of one Suresh Kumar who had submitted an an application before the MC on October 21 last year saying his neighbour was planting saplings adjacent to the wall of his house, creating the danger of the wall getting demolished.

MLA Dhaliwal alleged that instead of giving a patient hearing, the MC Commissioner used unparliamentary language. She later left her office but the Congress activists along with residents sat on a dharna there.

Incidentally, SDM, Phagwara, Jai Inder Singh arrived and tried to resolve the issue in the absence of the the Municipal Commissioner. He even tried to arrange a meeting between the MC Commissioner and Dhaliwal but the irate Congress activists staged a protest which was lifted only with a threat to intensify the stir against MC officials.

Later, Phagwara MLA Dhaliwal, former Market Committee chairman Naresh Bhardwaj, Vinod Vermani, Gurjit Walia, Ram Pal Uppal and Jatinder Vermani announced that they would start a dharna on Monday. Despite

repeated attempts, the MC Commissioner could not be contacted, but SDM Jai Inder Singh expressed his confidence that the issue would be sorted out soon.