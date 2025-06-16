DT
PT
MLA inaugurates construction of bridge after 15 yrs of delay

MLA inaugurates construction of bridge after 15 yrs of delay

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa inaugurated the long-awaited construction of the bridge at Boothgarh Chow, a project that has been pending for the past 15 years. The bridge, which will be built at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, is expected to provide significant relief to the residents of the area.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, MLA Jimpa highlighted that the demand for this bridge had been made for over one and a half decades, but previous governments had neglected it. He pointed out that while promises were made, it was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, that turned the long-standing promise into a reality.

The MLA also mentioned that the bridge is being constructed in memory of 108 Sant Tulsinath Maharaj. Jimpa assured that the roads connected to the bridge would be repaired promptly.

