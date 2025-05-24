DT
Home / Jalandhar / MLA Jimpa inaugurates development projects for 27-acre Industrial Estate

MLA Jimpa inaugurates development projects for 27-acre Industrial Estate

Thrust on roads, water supply, sewerage & street lights to help industrialists, increase job opportunities
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
MLA Jimpa and others during the inaugural ceremony of Rs 1.61 crore infra project in Industrial Estate, Hoshiarpur.
Former Cabinet Minister and local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa inaugurated the infrastructure development works that had been pending for years in the Industrial Estate here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Jimpa said that with the cooperation of the Punjab Government, the renovation of infrastructure projects has been started in the Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of Rs 1.61 crore. Under the project, Rs 82 lakh will be spent on road construction, Rs 71 lakh on water supply and sewerage system and Rs 8 lakh on street lights.

It is worth noting that the Industrial Estate, established on 27 acres of land by the Industries Department in 1962-63, has a total of 76 industrial plots.

However, for the last several years, basic facilities like roads, water supply, sewerage system and street lights in the area were in a poor condition because of which the entrepreneurs were facing a lot of problems. The completion of work will not only help provide better facilities to the industrialists but also accelerate industrial activities and increase employment opportunities.

MLA Jimpa said that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is giving top priority to the industrial development of the state. He also assured that similar development works will be ensured in other industrial areas of Hoshiarpur in future.

