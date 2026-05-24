MLA Jimpa inaugurates street lights worth Rs 40 Lakh

MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa on Saturday evening inaugurated newly installed street lights from Bhagwan Mahavir Setu to Hariana Road within the municipal limits. Addressing the gathering, he said the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been carrying out development and beautification works across the city. Under the latest initiative, 96 street lights were installed on the stretch at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

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Jimpa said the MC had spent over Rs 10 crore on street lighting projects across the city during the current tenure. He said areas that earlier remained dark were now well illuminated and efforts to light up all municipal areas had been completed successfully. He said the city’s beautification would continue and development works would be carried out at the same pace in the coming months.

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He further said that improved lighting would not only provide better convenience to residents but would also strengthen security arrangements. Providing citizens with a modern and comfortable environment remains the government’s priority, he added.

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Among those present on the occasion were Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Surekha Barjata, Sukhwinder Kaur, Satpal, Teerath Ram, Mani Gogia and other dignitaries.