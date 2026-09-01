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Home / Jalandhar / MLA Khaira leads protest over ‘sale’ of Cooperative Society office in Bholath

MLA Khaira leads protest over ‘sale’ of Cooperative Society office in Bholath

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:57 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others during a protest outside the Cooperative Society office in Bholath.
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Several members and supporters of the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD/Punar Surjeet) and local residents of Bholath, led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, INC MLA from Bholath Assembly Constituency and Yuvraj Singh, general secretary of SAD/Punar Surjeet, staged a protest outside the Cooperative Society office at Bholath on Monday against the alleged sale of the office premises.

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The protest began at around 10 am and continued until 1 pm, during which the participants raised slogans against the AAP-led Punjab Government and opposed the alleged sale of the Cooperative Society office. As part of the protest, the demonstrators blocked traffic at Bholath Chowk, affecting road connectivity on the Bholath–Kartarpur, Bholath–Begowal and Bholath–Nadala routes.

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The protesters demanded that the alleged sale of the Cooperative Society office be cancelled immediately. The agitation caused disruption to vehicular movement in the area for nearly three hours as the participants remained at the protest site.

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Later, a delegation of the protesters submitted a memorandum to the SDM, Bholath, seeking immediate cancellation of the sale of the Cooperative Society office and action on their demand. Following submission of the memorandum, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

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