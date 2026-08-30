MLA launches cleanliness drive in Hoshiarpur

MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa on Saturday launched a cleanliness drive at Fatehgarh Chungi, urging residents and sanitation workers to actively contribute towards keeping the city clean and hygienic.

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Addressing the gathering, Jimpa stressed the need for collective participation in maintaining cleanliness in public places and residential areas. He said cleanliness was not merely the responsibility of government agencies but required the active cooperation of citizens, shopkeepers and sanitation workers.

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He called upon people to avoid littering and ensure proper disposal of waste. He also appealed to residents to cooperate with sanitation workers and support cleanliness-related initiatives being undertaken in the city.

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During the programme, sanitation workers also took a pledge to make the cleanliness campaign successful and ensure that the areas under their jurisdiction remained clean. They assured that they would continue performing their duties with dedication and encourage people to adopt responsible waste-disposal practices.

The MLA said sustained public participation was essential for achieving the objective of a cleaner and healthier Hoshiarpur. He urged residents to make cleanliness a daily habit rather than limiting it to special campaigns.