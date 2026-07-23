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Home / Jalandhar / MLA Pargat visits government school in Jalandhar, flags poor sanitation, drinking water infra

MLA Pargat visits government school in Jalandhar, flags poor sanitation, drinking water infra

Former Punjab Education Minister rues lack of Class IV staff, peons on campus

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:07 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab Education Minister and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh on Thursday visited Government Model Co-Ed Senior Secondary School (Urban Estate-II) — which falls in his Assembly constituency — and slammed the state government over its “education revolution” claims.

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The former minister termed the condition of the school to be deeply concerning. During his visit, he interacted with the school staff.

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He said the condition of the school toilets was extremely poor, with many of them lying unusable. “The school also lacks an adequate supply of clean drinking water,” he added, saying, under such circumstances, a

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child attending the school was more likely to fall sick than receiving a healthy learning environment.

Singh said it was unfortunate that while the Punjab Government continued to make tall claims about transforming the state’s education system, many government schools continued to struggle with the absence of even the most basic facilities.

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He said the school neither had peons nor Class IV employees, severely affecting its daily functioning and cleanliness.

As a result, students and teachers were forced to work under difficult conditions, he added.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party lacked the willingness to provide essential facilities to students studying in government schools. According to him, the government’s “education revolution” was merely a publicity campaign, while the reality was that schools were awaiting basic infrastructure.

Singh said, only a few days ago, a Punjab minister inaugurated development works worth around Rs 10 lakh at the same school. However, within days, even the inauguration plaque had disappeared, he claimed.

He alleged that, in many cases, only inauguration ceremonies were held, while either the promised works were never completed, or the required grants are never released on time.

The former Education Minister urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to focus on addressing the real problems faced by government schools.

He said providing clean toilets, safe drinking water, adequate staff and other basic amenities was the government’s foremost responsibility, and essential for securing the future of students studying in government schools.

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