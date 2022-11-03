 MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K : The Tribune India

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Kapurthala Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh to deposit Rs 25,000 as costs for avoiding to receive summons issued by it.

The orders have been issued in connection with an Election Petition No. 4 filed earlier this year by his political rival and AAP candidate from Kapurthala Manju Rana. Since the MLA had not received the summons on multiple occasions, the court had on August 23 decided to proceed against him ex-parte after which he moved an application under Section 151 of the CrPC for setting aside the order.

The counsel for Rana Gurjeet had claimed his client was out of country from April 22 to May 7 and from June 9 to July 14. Again from July 22 to 31, he was in Dubai and hence summons could not be served to him personally. The counsel further said he was residing at Chandigarh and on August 3, 5, 16 and 17, he did not visit his office situated at Kapurthala and as a result could not check e-mail as well as Whatsapp messages.

He also contended that non-appearance on August 23 was not intentional and rather beyond his control and as such when he came to know about the ex-parte proceedings, he immediately presented an application on September 9.

The counsel for petitioner said summons were duly sent on various occasions to the applicant but he refused to accept them. It was also submitted that respondent was also served through Whatsapp as well as e-mail, but he did not choose to appear on August 23 and as a result thereof, he was rightly proceeded ex-parte. The petitioner submitted that she has no objection for setting-aside the ex-parte proceedings, but since the respondent deliberately avoided appearance; therefore, he be burdened with heavy costs.

The court of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu observed the respondent was well aware about the pendency of the present petition, but he had deliberately chosen not to appear and was hence proceeded against ex-parte. The copy of the order reads, “The respondent refused to accept the summons on two occasions on August 3 and 16 for the reasons best known to him. Office reports also revealed that process server tried to serve the applicant through his PA Manpreet Singh, but he also refused to accept the summons on August 17 and ultimately copies of the same were sent to respondent through his Whatsapp as well as e-mail on that very day. There remains no doubt that the applicant was well aware about the pendency of the present election petition, but he deliberately refused to accept the summons and avoided proceedings without any valid reason. The plea raised by applicant-respondent to the effect that he did not visit his office and could not check the e-mail as well as Whatsapp messages is an after-thought; hence, rejected.”

The order further reads, “It is quite elementary that in such like cases, no one should be condemned unheard, but at the same time this court cannot ignore the important aspect that the respondent is a lawmaker and as such instead of refusing to accept the summons, he ought to have respected the process of law as a role model to the society. Consequent upon the discussion and in the interest of justice, present application is allowed and order dated August 23 thereby proceeding the applicant as ex-parte is set aside and he is allowed to join the proceedings.”

It was ordered, “However, as an indication to follow the rule of law, the respondent is burdened with costs of Rs 25,000. Costs be deposited with ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund, PGIMER, Chandigarh’ before the next date of hearing on November 4.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

10
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Man loses Rs 1.62L to OTP fraud, 5 booked

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners