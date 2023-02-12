MLA rides bike for 5 hrs in anti-drugs rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

More than an awareness drive against drug addiction, a rally organised by Nakodar AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann on Saturday turned out to be a one in support of women empowerment.

The woman MLA rode her Bullet for five hours criss-crossing through various villages of her constituency stretching from Nurmahal to Nakodar through 70 km. Donning salwar suit, a pair of sports shoes, a pink helmet and a pair of sunglasses, the dynamic MLA stole the show as men, women and children turned out in large numbers to watch her zipping past on her bike. All through the way, there were several photoshoots and the sarpanch-turned-MLA obliged everyone with a selfie.

Among her supporters were her gunmen who rode on their bikes on either side. The MLA had remained in news for more than a decade as she was known to ride horses and tractors too. The rally started near Nurmahal town ending at her native Bir Pind in the evening. The rally was organised under the banner of ‘Punjab Nasha Mukt Jagrookta Federation’ by a team of ‘Friends on Ride’.