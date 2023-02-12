MLA rides bike for 5 hrs in anti-drugs rally

Jalandhar, February 11
More than an awareness drive against drug addiction, a rally organised by Nakodar AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann on Saturday turned out to be a one in support of women empowerment.
The woman MLA rode her Bullet for five hours criss-crossing through various villages of her constituency stretching from Nurmahal to Nakodar through 70 km. Donning salwar suit, a pair of sports shoes, a pink helmet and a pair of sunglasses, the dynamic MLA stole the show as men, women and children turned out in large numbers to watch her zipping past on her bike. All through the way, there were several photoshoots and the sarpanch-turned-MLA obliged everyone with a selfie.
Among her supporters were her gunmen who rode on their bikes on either side. The MLA had remained in news for more than a decade as she was known to ride horses and tractors too. The rally started near Nurmahal town ending at her native Bir Pind in the evening. The rally was organised under the banner of ‘Punjab Nasha Mukt Jagrookta Federation’ by a team of ‘Friends on Ride’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...