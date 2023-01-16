MLAs put up power show during yatra

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 15

The Jalandhar Congress councillors, MLAs and ex-MLAs put up their shows of strength at various locations as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the city this evening.

Since it was Sunday and most markets and offices were shut, several stops were created by the leaders after short distances where the party workers and supporters had gathered to have a peak at the yatra. Arrangement for tea and snacks was done till Rahul’s yatra passed by.

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar on Sunday.

As the yatra was not scheduled to move past the area of Jalandhar West, ex-MLA Sushil Rinku had set up such a halt point near the railway crossing on Ladowali Road. A little ahead near PUDA parking, Jalandhar Central ex-MLA Rajinder Beri, too, had made a similar arrangement. Olympian and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh and Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry walked almost the entire stretch of yatra with Rahul. Kartarpur ex-MLA Surinder Singh Chaudhary faced issues as the security personnel resisted his entry into the cordoned off part of the yatra.

A little girl greets the Congress leader.

Some children had put up stalls of kites along the roadside. Rahul invited a girl from among them near him and talked to her. The Congress leader also interacted with the hockey players at Lyallpur Khalsa College just ahead of the start of the yatra.

Snarl-ups add to commuters’ woes

City residents faced traffic issues in several areas as the main entry points and intersections remained barricaded by the police teams. Those passing through PAP Chowk remained affected for a long time. The police had diverted the traffic through alternate routes. The road to railway station also got blocked for a long time as the yatra was to pass close to it upto Domoria bridge and towards Kishanpura Chowk, Doaba Chowk, KMV College road and Pathankot Chowk.