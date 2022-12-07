Mobile, drugs found in jail

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail Administration has recovered a mobile phone and intoxicants hidden in the bathroom of a barrack of the Central Jail. According to information, Malkit Singh, Assistant Superintendent of the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, said after a tip-off, the jail administration searched the bathroom of barrack number 20. During the search, they recovered a mobile phone and 16 grams of intoxicants hidden there. The police have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act in this regard. TNS

2 smugglers in police net

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested two smugglers, including a woman, from different places and recovered intoxicants from their possession. According to information, the city police arrested a woman smuggler at a naka in the area and recovered 60 grams of intoxicant powder from her. The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Nai Abadi. The Model Town police recovered a large number of intoxicating pills from Ashish Sharma, a resident of New Model Town. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at police stations. TNS

Couple booked for cheating

Hoshiarpur: The city police have booked a couple for allegedly cheating on the pretext of selling land. According to information, Harkirat Singh, son of Bhagwant Singh, a resident of Chaawni, told the police that Joginder Kaur, a resident of Santokh Nagar, and her husband Karm Singh, allegedly cheated him on the pretext of selling land. The police have started investigations into the matter after registering a case. TNS

One arrested under NDPS ACT

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police arrested a drug peddler for selling poppy husk. The investigating officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said 5-kg poppy husk was recovered from the possession of Tarsem Lal, alias Soma, a resident of Cheema Kalan village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Encroachments irk residents

Nakodar: The Nakodar market committee has shifted the vegetable market to new grain market. However, commission agents and sellers continue to encroach upon the municipal road. Residents complained that encroachments had become a nuisance as garbage was being dumped in front of the main post office apart from obstructing traffic flow. Residents claimed that the issue of encroachment had been brought to the notice of the executive officer of the municipal committee and the SDM, but to no avail. A source said that the civic body was under intense political pressure not to take any action to remove encroachments.