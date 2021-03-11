Mobile phone snatcher held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested a resident of Saido Bholana village in Kapurthala under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC. A police party, led by ASI Satnam Singh of Division Number 1, nabbed the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi during a police naka near Kapurthala Chowk on Wednesday. The police had received information that the accused was going to sell the stolen mobile phone in the market and was caught red-handed. A mobile phone of complainant, Sanjiv Dhadwa, was recovered from him. The police officials informed that Gurpreet was a habitual offender as many snatching and theft cases are already registered against him at police stations in Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi. TNS

1 held, 151-gm gold recovered

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested a resident of Phagwara in connection with a theft in Central town here and recovered 151.2-gm gold and Rs 9,367 from him. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy. A case against him was registered on April 16 under Section 380 of the IPC on the complaint of the house owner, who stated that he entered the house by breaking the main lock and took away gold and cash worth Rs 50,000. The police said the accused was produced in the court and has been taken in remand for further investigation. TNS

Two booked for snatching

Hoshiarpur: Tanda police have booked two accused for snatching a bike and a mobile. The accused have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Garhdiwala and Rajinder Singh alias Jinder, a resident of Kandhali Narangpur. The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Majitha Road, Amritsar, told the police that he was returning from Jalalpur village on his bike. When he reached near Nangli village, a car hit him. After the accident, he fell down and the accused snatched his vehicle and phone and fled away. The police have registered a case. OC

Woman among 2 held with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two smugglers, including a woman, and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from them in the past 24 hours. Bullowal police have arrested Kulwinder Ram of Sherpur Gulind village and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from him. While Tanda police have arrested Tanda resident Aarti and recovered 1,27,500 ml liquor from her. Separate cases under the Excise Act have been registered against them. OC

Schools gear up for Yoga day

Jalandhar: For International Yoga Day 2022, the Education Department has asked district education officials to ensure that yoga-related activities are done in schools starting next month. The department has asked the teachers to ensure that students learn yoga, do pranayam, meditation and different asans through the Fit India mobile app.