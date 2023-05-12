Mobile phone thieves held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested two mobile phone thieves and recovered two stolen mobile phones from them. The arrested accused were identified as a Bihari migrant Subhash and Amrit Singh, a resident of village Rihana-Jattan near Phagwara. SP, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused have confessed their involvement in several incidents of snatchings. A case under Section 357 and 480 of the the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Minor abducted, youth booked

Phagwara: On the basis of a complaint lodged by a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara, Saleem, the police have registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC against a youth identified as Aakash, a resident of the same locality, on the charge of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The girl had been missing since May 4 and the complainant expressed his doubts that the the accused had abducted her. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Peddlers nabbed with 450 tablets

Phagwara: The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 450 intoxicant tablets from their possession last night. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of village Hajipur at a check-point near Basra Palace and recovered 290 intoxicant tablets, while another peddler, identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Nurmahal, was arrested near Hadiabad. Two different cases were registered under the NDPS Act against the arrested accused. OC

4 vehicle lifters held with 5 bikes

Phagwara: The police arrested four vehicle thieves and recovered five stolen Splendor motorcycles from their posession last night. The arrested accused were identified as Partap Singh, a resident of village Palahai, Abhijit, a resident of Hoshiarpur road, Rahul, a resident of village Nadhala and Gurpartap, a resident of Bholath. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the arrrested accused have confessed their involvement in several incidents of snatching. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC against the arrested accused. OC

Accused at large for 2o months

Phagwara: More than 20 months after the murder of a local resident, the Nurmahal police are yet to nab the main accused in a murder case. Rohit, a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead by Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Lohar village on the morning of August 10. The police had registered a case against Bunty under Section 302 of the IPC. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said no progress had been made in the case so far and further investigation is underway.