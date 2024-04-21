Modi Government did nothing in 10 yrs, says Punjab Chief Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a huge public rally in Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, on Saturday and saluted the dedication of the AAP workers and love of the people towards him and his party.

Mann said the passion and enthusiasm of AAP volunteers and their hard work differentiates them from other parties. He said every step people take to reach the party’s rallies is a step taken in the direction of revolution. Mann said he has great regard for the love, respect and support of the people. He said that he is sure that after June 4th, AAP candidate Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal will be the voice of Hoshiarpur in the parliament.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said AAP leaders are from common families, unlike other parties no one is a dynast or professional politician here. I was an artiste and achieved success at the young age of 17. I’m not here for money or fame. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal ji and his wife, both were income tax commissioners. He said they all are in politics, to work for the common people, represent them, and solve their problems, to work for development and to take the state and country forward in the right direction.

The BJP have put Arvind Kejriwal in jail as they think they can suppress the voice of the Aam Aadmi Party. But they are mistaken, they cannot scare us or stop us. He said the AAP is like a river and the river cannot be stopped or controlled as it makes its own path. Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an idea, and you can arrest him but how will you stop his thinking.

We have done work and we are asking for votes based on it. Even after 10 years of their government at the Centre, the BJP are still asking for votes based on religion and caste. The Modi government at Centre did nothing in the 10 years, and only sold the public departments like Rail, Bhel, LIC and airports. The only things the BJP gave the people is inflation and unemployment, and all actual benefits were given to the capitalist friends of the Modi government.

Mann said, “We are winning in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra; give me 13 seats of Punjab, and we’ll have 20-25 MPs in the Lok Sabha. We already have 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. When you have 30-40 people advocating for your rights in the parliament, no one will be able to stop us.”

Addressing the gathering, AAP candidate Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said he was honoured and thankful to Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and the AAP family, that they trusted him with the candidacy for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. He said he’s overwhelmed with the positive response from the people and party workers. He added that for the first time, the people of Punjab were feeling that it was their own government, which was working for their welfare.

